Woman shot after attempted mugging in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot after a man attempted to steal her purse early Monday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Delor Street in the Bevo Mill neighborhood of St. Louis at about 12:30 a.m. Monday when she was offered a ride. The woman got into a man's car, where he attempted to steal her purse, police said.

The woman threw her purse out the window of the vehicle and fled. While she was running away, the man shot her in the leg.

The woman was treated at a hospital and was stable, police said.

