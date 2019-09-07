ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a woman shot and killed the early hours of Sept. 1 in St. Louis.
D'Shay Knox, 20, of unincorporated north St. Louis County was killed about 4:20 a.m. Sept. 1 in St. Louis in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said.
Officers responding to the shooting found Knox unconcious on a sidewalk, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.
Investigators ask anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Knox lived in the 8000 block of Cler Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police said.