Woman shot and killed in Benton Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.
Police responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Utah Street for a report of a shooting. There they found a woman shot in the head, not conscious or breathing.
Gunshots were heard from a food distribution site a few blocks away near Cherokee Street and California Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
