 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman shot and killed in Benton Park West neighborhood
0 comments

Woman shot and killed in Benton Park West neighborhood

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. 

Police responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Utah Street for a report of a shooting. There they found a woman shot in the head, not conscious or breathing. 

Gunshots were heard from a food distribution site a few blocks away near Cherokee Street and California Avenue. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports