Woman shot and killed in Fountain Park neighborhood, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — A woman in her 20s was shot and killed Wednesday evening in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.
Police were called at 6:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Auburt Avenue. There they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
The woman, who has not been identified by police, died later at a hospital.
Police say a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
