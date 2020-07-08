Woman shot and killed in Fountain Park neighborhood, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — A woman in her 20s was shot and killed Wednesday evening in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

Police were called at 6:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Auburt Avenue. There they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, died later at a hospital.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.