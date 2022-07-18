 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman shot and killed in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon inside an apartment in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. 

The woman was shot just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue. 

No other information was available Monday evening. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News