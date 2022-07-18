Woman shot and killed in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon inside an apartment in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said.
The woman was shot just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue.
No other information was available Monday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
