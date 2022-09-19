 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. 

The woman, not yet identified, was found shot in the head inside a home in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue. 

No further information was available Monday afternoon. 

