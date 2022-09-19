Woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
The woman, not yet identified, was found shot in the head inside a home in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue.
No further information was available Monday afternoon.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today