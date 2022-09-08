 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. 

The woman, not yet identified, was shot multiple times in the chest just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Grand Boulevard. 

No other details were available Thursday evening. 

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News