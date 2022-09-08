Woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
The woman, not yet identified, was shot multiple times in the chest just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Grand Boulevard.
No other details were available Thursday evening.
From staff reports
