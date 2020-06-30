Woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood; police say boyfriend is suspect
Woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood; police say boyfriend is suspect

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead following a shooting Monday night in the city's Penrose neighborhood, police say. 

The woman, who police say was in her 20s but has not been identified, was shot just before 9 p.m. on the 4800 block of Carter Avenue. 

The suspect is the woman's boyfriend. Police did not provide any information Monday night on his whereabouts. 

Police say he shot the woman in the chest multiple times from outside the residence while she stood in the front door. 

This is a developing story

