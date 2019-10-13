ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday evening in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive in Midtown, police said.
Police responded to a shooting call at 6:49 p.m. and found the woman near an apartment stairwell. She was shot just once, police said.
Police did not release the identity of the victim. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Tia Armstrong has lived in an apartment across the street from the crime scene for two years and said she's never seen anything like this before.
"It's horrible," Armstrong said. "It's like, what is the purpose (of the shooting)?"