Woman shot at St. Louis' Courtesy Diner after 'dine and dash' confrontation

ST. LOUIS — A woman was hurt in a flurry of gunshots fired at Courtesy Diner early Thursday after an employee confronted "dine and dash" customers outside the restaurant.

The woman was a customer who had nothing to do with the dine and dash, police said. She was inside the diner and was hit in the thigh when a bullet fired into the building ricocheted.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. Thursday at the diner, 1121 Hampton Avenue.

The woman, 63, was hit by the bullet as she walked to the bathroom inside the diner. She was treated at a hospital, where she was listed as stable, police said.

At least six bullet holes were left in the diner's side window, facing Crescent Avenue to the south. Police had put several evidence markers on the ground.

Before the shooting, a diner employee went outside to find and confront customers who ate and left without paying. Police said the employee's efforts were unsuccessful but didn't elaborate.

When the employee walked back into the store, someone outside fired several shots at the diner, police said.

The suspects are three men and one woman, all in their 20s. Police did not release a detailed description or surveillance images of the suspects.

The diner has had previous issues with people dining and dashing and has posted on social media some surveillance images of past culprits, and sometimes a vehicle license plate. They've posted photos three times since October.

In June, for example, the diner posted several surveillance photos on its Facebook page after two women ate all of their food but left without paying a $22.39 tab at the Hampton Avenue location.

"Anyone knowing these two women, please ask them to return and pay their bill," the diner said in its June 8 post. "This is one reason the Kingshighway store is closed…too many people trying to rip business owners off."

The diner's Facebook page had not posted anything about the shooting on Thursday morning.

The Kingshighway location closed this year. Marji Rugg, the restaurant’s chief accountant, said at the time that staffing issues were the reason for the closure. The locations on Hampton and at 8000 South Laclede Station Road in Marlborough remain open.

Rugg declined to comment Thursday about the shooting. She said the restaurant was closed for the investigation but that the owner hoped to reopen Friday.

Asked if the St. Louis Police Department had any advice for employees dealing with such thefts, police department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said they should notify police.

"While each business may have their own internal protocols for loss prevention," Caldwell said in an email, "we would recommend businesses contact police for any instances of stealing or other crimes committed."