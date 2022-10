ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday said a woman was found shot to death in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The woman, about 30 years old, was discovered before 12:30 a.m. Friday in an alley behind the 3600 block of Montana Street.

Police said they were called to the scene for a report of a shooting. Shot in the head, the woman died in the alley.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. The woman's name has not been released.