ST. LOUIS — A 43-year-old woman died Saturday after she was shot in the head in Dogtown Friday by her boyfriend, police said.
Police believe Kimberly Schneider, 43, was shot Friday during an argument with her 74-year-old boyfriend in her home in the 6700 block of West Park.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. and found Schneider suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital with what police originally described as non-life threatening injuries, but Schneider died at the hospital Saturday.
Schneider's boyfriend turned himself in to police, and a shooting weapon was recovered, police said Friday. Police could not immediately say Monday morning whether the man has been charged.
Domestic abuse detectives are investigating the shooting.
Police on Monday said the city of St. Louis has had 110 homicides so far this year, compared to 100 the same time last year.