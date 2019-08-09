JENNINGS • A woman was shot in an attempted robbery while using a drive-through ATM, police said.
On July 28, the 45-year-old woman was inside her car just before noon using the ATM at PNC Bank at 8001 W. Florissant Ave. when someone walked up to the car with a gun, demanding the woman's car and money. As the woman tried to drive away, the suspect fired at least once, striking the woman. The suspect then ran away, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said.
St. Louis County Police Department detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210 or 866-371-8477.