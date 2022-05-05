Woman shot in neck, found dead north of Fairground Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman shot in the neck was found dead early Thursday north of Fairground Park.
She was found dead about 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue. The scene is in the Fairground neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police did not release the victim's name or age or say if they have anyone in custody.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
From staff reports
