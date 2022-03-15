 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot in neck in Carondelet Park

ST. LOUIS — A woman survived after being shot in the neck early Tuesday in Carondelet Park in south St. Louis, police said.

The woman showed up on her own at a hospital after suffering a graze wound to the neck.

The assault was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police did not release any information about a suspect.

