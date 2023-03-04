ST. PETERS — A woman was shot Friday night during a robbery attempt in the parking lot of a Schnucks grocery store in St. Peters.

The 52-year-old woman, who was not identified, was shot around 8 p.m. at the Schnucks at 48 Plaza 94. She was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition, St. Peters police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the male suspect take off in a silver Hyundai SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.