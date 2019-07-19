ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head in Dogtown Friday afternoon.
Officers arrived in the 6700 block of West Park shortly after 1:30 p.m. The scene is on a residential street in the city's Hi-Pointe neighborhood.
Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was partly conscious when police arrived and was taken to a local hospital where she was stable.
Police officials said Friday afternoon that the injuries do not appear life threatening.
A 73-year-old suspect was arrested after the shooting and a weapon was recovered, said police Major Dan Howard. Domestic abuse investigators are investigating the shooting, Howard said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.