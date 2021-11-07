 Skip to main content
Woman shot, killed in Gate District neighborhood Sunday
ST. LOUIS — A woman found shot in south city has died and a man is in custody, St. Louis police said. 

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. Sunday to a call for a shooting in the 2700 block of Park Avenue in St. Louis' Gate District and found a woman shot. She was later pronounced dead. 

Police have a man in custody. Homicide detectives are investigating. 

No further details were available Sunday morning. 

