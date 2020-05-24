Woman shot, killed in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in north St. Louis County, county police reported.

Police said they found the woman shot in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road at 4:45 a.m., after responding to a call about a shooting. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the woman was involved in a fight with someone, and was shot; police didn't say if there were any arrests.

Those with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210; to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt is just north of the interchange with Interstate 70.