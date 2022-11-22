Woman shot, killed in south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the Peabody-Darst Webbe neighborhood, just south of downtown St. Louis.

Officers were called to Walgreens, 1530 Lafayette Avenue, about 11:20 p.m., according to a police report.

They found a woman in a car who had been shot in the chest, police said. She was not breathing or conscious.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators later determined she had been shot in the 1200 block of South 14th Street and was driven to the drug store for help, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.