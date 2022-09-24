 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot, killed in south St. Louis

Police crime scene tape

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in December 2021, in Pennsylvania (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said they were called at about 1 a.m. to an area near South Broadway and Itaska Street.

They found a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Authorities did not release the victim's name. 

Anyone with information can call the police homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

