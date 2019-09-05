ST. LOUIS — A woman was on the edge of death on Thursday after being shot multiple times in north St. Louis.
Police were called to the 5400 block of Thrush Avenue just before 2 p.m. and found a woman shot multiple times in an alley between homes and the Northway Supermarket, police said. The site is across West Florissant Avenue from Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Deputy police chief Lt. Colonel Ronnie Robinson said the woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Investigators had not found any witnesses "of pertinence" in the shooting, Robinson said, but are still interviewing people. They also hadn't found shell casings, and hadn't identified the type of gun used.
Police ask anyone with information to call the St. Louis detectives directly at 314-444-5371 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.