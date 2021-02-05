Woman shot on highway ramp in Edwardsville

A woman was shot and wounded on an Interstate 255 ramp in Edwardsville on Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from northbound Highway 255 at New Poag Road.

Police said the shooter may have been in a black Jeep Cherokee, heading north on 255.

Dispatchers said the victim was conscious and talking after the shooting. She was taken by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations at 618-571-4124.