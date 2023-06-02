ST. LOUIS — A woman told police she was shot in the legs Friday afternoon somewhere just north of downtown St. Louis on eastbound Interstate 70.
Th woman was shot twice and reported the incident at a gas station at Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue. She said the shooting may have happened at Madison Street and I-70.
She was conscious and breathing.
From staff reports
