Woman shot to death in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot to death in East St. Louis on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not released the name of the 37-year-old victim.

Police were called about a shooting at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and found her dead at 27th Street and Louisiana Boulevard.

The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group is investigating her death. The group formed in August 2020 to work with East St. Louis police to reduce violent crime.

No additional details were released about Wednesday's killing.

