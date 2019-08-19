EAST ST. LOUIS • A woman was shot in East St. Louis early in the morning on August 3, according to Illinois State Police.
Kiara Collins, 33, was taken to a St. Louis hospital, but she died the following day, according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office.
Collins was shot on State Street near 59th Street, police said. East St. Louis police responded to the shooting call at about 3 a.m.
Collins' shooting may have been related to a "nightclub incident" that occurred earlier the same night, police said, though they didn't share details of the incident.
Police said they don't believe Collins' killing was related to the killing of three women in the East St. Louis area in July.
Collins' killing was the second of four homicides in East St. Louis and Washington Park over two weeks.