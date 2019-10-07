ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman killed outside a duplex in St. Louis' North Hampton neighborhood Monday.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of Oleatha Avenue about 11:45 a.m. Monday and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, said St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon.
The woman was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Aubuchon said.
Police are calling the shooting a suspicious death and are investigating if it was an accidental shooting.
Detectives have found several witnesses they will be interviewing about the death, Aubuchon said.
Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The North Hampton neighborhood, also referred to as Northampton, is in southwest city. It is bounded by Scanlan and Connecticut on the north, South Kingshighway on the east, Chippewa on the south and Hampton on the west. Crime in the neighborhood is down more than 8% compared to the same six-month period last year.