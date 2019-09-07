A woman was shot in the stomach and killed early Saturday, St. Louis police said.
Officers answered a call about 12:40 a.m. to North Newstead and Lee avenues in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were immediately available.
Police responded to at least three other shootings before dawn Saturday. A man, 51, was shot in the shoulder in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue; a man, 17, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and another man went to the hospital with a gunshout wound to the foot that he said happened on Goodfellow Boulevard.