ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman killed outside a duplex in St. Louis' Northampton neighborhood Monday.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of Oleatha Avenue about 11:45 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach, said St. Louis police Lt. Scott Aubuchon.
The woman was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Aubuchon said. Police are calling the shooting a suspicious death, and are investigating if it was an accidental shooting.
Detectives have found several witnesses they will be interviewing about the death, Aubuchon said.