Woman shot to death in south St. Louis Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Saturday in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue, near Chippewa Street, according to St. Louis police.

The woman, who officers said was in her 30s, has not been identified. She was take to a hospital about 7:30 a.m., where she was pronounced dead. That block of Louisiana is near the border of the Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods.

This incident was previously reported as happening in the 3300 block of Chippewa Street; the location was updated in information released later Saturday.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 314-444-5371; callers who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

