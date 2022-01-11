Woman shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was shot to death inside a home in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.
Police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the shooting was reported at 3:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Lancashire Road.
The woman died at the scene. Panus has not released the woman's name or age.
From staff reports
