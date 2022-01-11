 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County
Woman shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was shot to death inside a home in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the shooting was reported at 3:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Lancashire Road.

The woman died at the scene. Panus has not released the woman's name or age.

