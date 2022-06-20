Woman shot to death on gas station parking lot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot on a gas station parking lot just before midnight Sunday in St. Louis.

The woman was shot about 11:50 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Drive and Kingshighway and died at a hospital.

Police said the victim was in her early 30s. Her name wasn't released.

A report by KTVI (Channel 2) said the shooting happened after a vehicle crash at the gas station. People involved in the crash began shooting at each other, the station reported.

When police officers arrived at the scene, police exchanged shots with a suspect who got away. No officers were hurt.

Check back for updates.

