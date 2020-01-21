Woman, 19, shot twice in head in city's Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot twice in the head Monday night in the Ville neighborhood is expected to survive, police said.
The unidentified 19-year-old victim was brought to a hospital about 11 p.m. Monday with two bullet wounds in her head, police said. She was unresponsive, police said.
Police had no suspects or motive in the shooting.
Police said she was shot in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, in the Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis. Crime in the neighborhood was down slightly from July to December, compared to the same six-month period a year ago. To read more about crime in the Ville, click here.