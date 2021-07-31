Woman shot while traveling on Interstate 70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old woman in a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 70 was critically injured when she was shot early Saturday, police said.

Four people were traveling on the interstate about 12:14 a.m. near Adelaide Avenue when they heard the sound of gunshots and realized that the woman had been hit. They drove to the 6100 block of North Broadway and called police.

The victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. She was struck on the top of her head, police said.

The other three people in the vehicle, two men and a woman, were not injured. The vehicle had damage from bullets, police said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26