 Skip to main content
Woman shot while traveling on Interstate 70 in St. Louis
0 comments

Woman shot while traveling on Interstate 70 in St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old woman in a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 70 was critically injured when she was shot early Saturday, police said.

Four people were traveling on the interstate about 12:14 a.m. near Adelaide Avenue when they heard the sound of gunshots and realized that the woman had been hit. They drove to the 6100 block of North Broadway and called police.

The victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. She was struck on the top of her head, police said.

The other three people in the vehicle, two men and a woman, were not injured. The vehicle had damage from bullets, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories July 28, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports