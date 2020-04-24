You are the owner of this article.
Woman slain in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was slain early Friday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and the killing represents the third shooting death in that neighborhood since April 9.

Police said the unidentified woman was shot multiple times in the 2500 block of Coleman Street, near North Market Street.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where she died. Authorities haven't released details on the shooting or said if anyone has been arrested.

The woman's death is at least the 47th homicide of the year in St. Louis. Violent crime in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood from October to March is up over the same time last year, according to crime statistics.

The other shooting victims in that neighborhood since April 9 are Randy Moore of Spanish Lake and Carieal J. Doss, a senior at Parkway West High School.

Only two other St. Louis neighborhoods — Benton Park and Downtown West — have had at least three homicides this year.

