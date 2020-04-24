Woman slain in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman was slain early Friday morning in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. It was the third shooting death in that neighborhood since April 9.

Police said the unidentified woman was shot multiple times in the 2500 block of Coleman Street, near North Market Street.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where she died. Authorities haven't released details on the shooting or said if anyone has been arrested.

Her death would be at least the 47th homicide of the year in St. Louis. Violent crime in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood between October and March is up over the same time last year, according to crime statistics.