 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman slain in north St. Louis home
0 comments

Woman slain in north St. Louis home

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead suffering from "lacerations" inside the front door of a Walnut Park West Home on Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a call for help in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and found resident Jamanda Gordon, 29, suffering from several cuts to her body. 

An unidentified 19-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by homicide detectives. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Dept. of Public Health leader announces virus variant info

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports