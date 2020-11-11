Woman slain in vehicle, man in custody in Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with suspect in custody.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, police said.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, police officers found Monay V. Phillips unconscious in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Arsenal Street. She was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

Phillips, 23, lived in the same block of Arsenal.

Police took into custody a 23-year-old man who was at the scene. His name, his relationship to Phillips and a possible motive for the killing were not released.

Reported crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood over the past six months is up 19% compared to the same period last year.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

