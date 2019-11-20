ROXANA — A woman and her young son were found dead inside a vehicle that drove into a pond near here, police said Wednesday.
Madison County sheriff's Lt. Brian Koberna said the victims were inside a Kia Sedona that was submerged in water Tuesday night near Wanda Road and Wagon Wheel Road.
After hours of searching, divers found the vehicle, then it was pulled out of the water early Wednesday, confirming the dead inside.
Police are working to notify relatives before releasing names of the victims. Koberna said the boy was a grade schooler and that he and his mother lived in the area.
Koberna said the investigation into why the vehicle went into the pond is "wide open."
"There may have been animals," he said. "(The investigation) could go down any road, we don't know at this point."
Roxana is about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.
A witness called 911 at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday to say he saw headlights bobbing in the pond, Koberna said. Roxana police and firefighters rushed to the scene, but the vehicle was submerged and out of sight. A dive team from Swansea was the first in the water.
While police referred to the water as a pond or retention pond, Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask called it more of a borrow pit, a marshy area with sand and dirt and water with a sandy, grassy bottom. He said the water was 20 to 30 yards at most from Wanda Road.
After the dive team was in the cold water for several hours, the exhausted divers were replaced by another team summoned by South Roxana's fire chief. The vehicle eventually was found in about 10 feet of water, Trask said.
Trask said Wanda Road there is straight and in a dark area. "Not sure why the car left the road," Trask said. He said he could only recall one other case in which a driver died after a vehicle went into the same water; that vehicle was submerged after driving off Interstate 255 and down an embankment.
Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn could not be reached for comment. His office said he would be releasing details later.