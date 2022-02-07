Woman, son shot to death in their St. Clair County home

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — One person was in custody in the shooting deaths Sunday of a woman and her son in Cahokia Heights, a city official said Monday.

The bodies of Esther Cummings, 76, and her son, Ronnie Cummings, 48, were discovered Sunday morning, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Dye said both victims had been shot at a home in the 2700 block of Calvin Boulevard, just south of Camp Jackson Road. They were pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Francella D. Jackson, director of administrative operations for the city of Cahokia Heights, on Monday said the deaths were being investigated as a double homicide. Jackson said police took one person into custody but no other details were immediately available.

Jackson said she will release more information after talking with the detective.

Cahokia Heights is a city formed when voters in November 2020 approved the merger of three cities: Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

