Woman stabbed in chest, critically injured outside Starbucks in south St. Louis

A woman found stabbed in the chest outside a Starbucks in south St. Louis was in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

The victim and another woman had argued about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the store at 3700 South Kingshighway, near the intersection of Chippewa Avenue.

The victim, 41, was taken to a hospital, where police said she was critical and unstable. Her attacker got away. Police did not have a detailed description of that woman.