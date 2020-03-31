Woman stabbed, man shot in separate homicides in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was stabbed and a man was shot in separate homicides early Tuesday.

Police have not identified either victim or said if anyone was arrested.

In the first case, a man was shot several times in the 5000 block of Maple Avenue. He was found just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.The scene is in the Academy neighborhood.

Then, about 5 a.m., a woman was stabbed in the 1900 block of Hebert Street. She died at the scene, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The two killings brings to at least 32 the number of homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.