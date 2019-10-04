WENTZVILLE — Police and SWAT team officers were trying to talk a man out of a house after being called to the home for a domestic dispute Friday night, according to Wentzville police.
Officers fired shots near the home, in the 1800 block of Hackman Hollow Drive, but according to Maj. Paul West, police do not believe anyone was hit.
West said police were called to the home for the domestic dispute at 7 p.m..
Police found a woman who had been stabbed, and she was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life- threatening.
West said at 9 p.m. that he could not confirm if the man inside the home, who they believe is alone, had stabbed the woman.
