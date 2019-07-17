TROY, Mo. — A woman stabbed and killed a man in a Troy apartment late Tuesday night after, she claimed to police, he had choked her during a fight.
Troy officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 600 block of Trojan Drive at about 11:15 p.m. to find the front door of one apartment open.
Officers heard a woman screaming and crying, and walked in to find her cradling a man who appeared to have a stab wound to the chest. She was applying pressure to try and stem the man's bleeding, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman told investigators he had choked her during a fight, and she stabbed him with a large knife. Police executed a search warrant at the apartment.
No charges had been filed in connection to the case as of Wednesday morning.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.