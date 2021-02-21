Woman steals Missouri Highway Patrol car after arrest in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman was arrested and then sped off in a Missouri Highway Patrol car on Saturday before being caught by St. Charles County police not long after.

Heather R. Nesler, 32, of St. Charles was wanted on several warrants when she was arrested by the highway patrol just before 7 p.m., highway patrol officials said.

Nesler fled in the patrol car on Interstate 70 from Bryan Road. The patrol car was found abandoned in the American Legion parking lot in O'Fallon about 20 minutes later. St. Charles County police used a helicopter and a K-9 unit and located Nesler a short time later, officials said. She was taken into custody.

Nesler is wanted in St. Charles for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and stealing. She is wanted by O'Fallon police for a traffic offense and not having proof of insurance. Nesler is wanted in Lincoln County for a failure to appear in court and wanted by Troy police for stealing, trespassing and a failure to appear.

