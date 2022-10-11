Woman stole, crashed police car in north St. Louis County, charges say

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS— A St. Charles woman was charged Monday with stealing a North County Police Cooperative patrol car before crashing it into a tree.

Kiiaundra Brown, 27, is facing felony counts of property damage and stealing a motor vehicle.

Police were called on Sunday for reports that Brown was acting erratically in the 3000 block of Capehart Drive in Velda Village Hills, charging documents say.

When officers waited for EMS to arrive, court document allege she ran from officers and got into a North County Police Cooperative patrol vehicle.

Police say Brown then started the vehicle, a 2022 Nissan Altima, and crashed it into a tree before placing it into reverse and jumping out of the car.

The car then struck another tree.

The patrol car had significant damage, but it was unclear Tuesday if it was a total loss, said Maj. Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative.

The charges were issued at large Monday because Brown was admitted to a mental health facility for evaluation after the crash, Martin said.