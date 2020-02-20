You are the owner of this article.
Woman stole 142 Lego mini-figures from Chesterfield store, police say
CHESTERFIELD — Police in Chesterfield are searching for a repeat Lego thief, the department announced Thursday. 

A woman was captured on surveillance cameras stealing 142 of the cylindrical-headed Lego mini-figures from the Barnes & Noble store at 1600 Clarkson Road on two occasions: Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

The combined value of the toys is $560, the department said in a social media post.  

Police did not specify what type of Lego figures were stolen — possibilities include Harry Potter, guy jumping out of cake or man dressed as a cactus — but the department did add a warning.

"Now we’re not sure yet what her intentions are with the 142 Lego mini-figurines," the post said. "But we do know it probably wouldn’t be a good idea to walk around barefoot inside her residence."

Chesterfield police asked anyone with information on the theft to contact investigators at 636-537-3000.

