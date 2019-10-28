CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield man was charged Monday after police say a 14-year-old girl's mother stopped him as he was raping the girl at a home.
Marco Haro, 50, of the 1600 block of Wishwood Court, was charged with statutory rape, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed criminal action.
Charges say the girl's mother stopped Haro from attacking her daughter on Sunday. When the girl, her mother and grandmother all tried to escape the home, Haro prevented them from leaving at knifepoint, police said.
Police were called and freed the three.
Haro is not a U.S. citizen and has been deported from the United States twice before, charges say. Police said the Department of Homeland Security has issued a detainer order against him.
Haro was jailed without bail Monday.