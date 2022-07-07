Woman sues former St. Louis County doctor convicted of distributing child porn

ST. LOUIS — A Kentucky woman who was the victim of a child pornography scheme involving a sham marriage is now suing the former St. Louis County doctor convicted of distributing pornographic images of her when she was 16.

Attorneys for the woman say Ashu Joshi, 50, should pay the woman $10 million for causing her trauma, distress, humiliation and fear. It also accuses him of transferring virtually all of his money to his family in an effort to avoid paying the victim.

"We look forward to pursuing justice for our client," said the woman's attorney, Grant Boyd.

Prosecutors first charged Joshi in 2018 after police received a tip from Facebook about photos that were being exchanged.

Joshi was working at St. Louis University Hospital at the time but had previously worked in Kentucky, where he met the teen.

Joshi claimed the charges were a violation of privacy because the images had been exchanged between a man and his wife. Joshi claimed he'd married the 16-year-old in a private religious ceremony and even had a Kentucky judge formalize the arrangement.

But the teen, through her lawyer, said she had been manipulated into going along with Joshi's scheme. The victim's name, Madison Dole, is not included in court documents, but she and her attorney agreed to the use of her name in a December 2019 interview with the Post-Dispatch. She and Joshi had a son who was born in April 2019.

Joshi pleaded guilty in 2020 to a single count of distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution to Dole.

Joshi is currently in prison in Arkansas. An attorney was not listed in court documents.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.