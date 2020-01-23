Woman sues Lyft and the driver she says raped her in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A nurse who claims she was raped by a Lyft driver in a St. Louis alley in June has filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court against the company and its driver.
The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in court documents. But she is set to talk with reporters on Thursday morning, alongside her attorneys, and "is going to use her name, she's willing to step up" and be identified, said attorney John Gorman.
The suit was filed Wednesday.
The driver charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping is Larry Donnell Ward, 53, of the 3300 block of Bay Tree Drive in St. Peters.
According to charges filed by St. Louis prosecutors on Dec. 5, Ward picked up a woman on June 22 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, turned off his ride-share location software and deviated from the route to her requested destination. He then raped the woman while she intoxicated, charges allege.
The suit says she was raped in the backseat of the Lyft vehicle, in a secluded alley.
A reporter's message Lyft on Thursday morning -- for comment on the suit or its security measures -- was not immediately returned.
The suit says that, since its inception in 2008, Lyft has grown rapidly from a handful of drivers into a multi-billion dollar business that operates in 656 U.S. cities and Canada; and the cmopany's initial public offering in April 2019 was valued at $24 billion.
"Lyft's phenomenal growth is due in large part to lax hiring and security screening processes along with an evasion of regulations that make it easy for individuals to become Lyft drivers," the lawsuit alleges.
Ward is represented in the criminal case by attorney Daniel Juengel, who could not be reached for comment early Thursday. Ward was being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.
-Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.