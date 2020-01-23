Woman sues Lyft and the driver she says raped her in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A nurse who claims she was raped by a Lyft driver in a St. Louis alley in June has filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court against the company and its driver.

The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in court documents. But she is set to talk with reporters on Thursday morning, alongside her attorneys, and "is going to use her name, she's willing to step up" and be identified, said attorney John Gorman.

The suit was filed Wednesday.

The driver charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping is Larry Donnell Ward, 53, of the 3300 block of Bay Tree Drive in St. Peters.

According to charges filed by St. Louis prosecutors on Dec. 5, Ward picked up a woman on June 22 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, turned off his ride-share location software and deviated from the route to her requested destination. He then raped the woman while she intoxicated, charges allege.

The suit says she was raped in the backseat of the Lyft vehicle, in a secluded alley.